Rockford's mayoral candidates pitch plans to improve city's crime problem

Rockford is now less than 4 weeks away from the general election in Illinois. And on April 4, voters in Rockford will decide who the next mayor is.



All four candidates vying for the spot attended a forum this morning put on by the Rockford Chamber of Commerce.



Republican Brian Leggero, Democrat Tom McNamara and Independent candidates Rudy Valdez and Ronnie Manns spoke to business leaders at Stockholm Inn for more than an hour on the biggest issues facing the city now and in the future.



As violent crime continues to rise, all four candidates say public safety is their top priority if elected.



Two candidates, Independent Valdez and Republican Leggero, say part of their plan to fight crime would be to restore streetlights in the city.



Back in 2011, Rockford took down 800 residential streetlights to save money. It was a move met with mixed reaction from city leaders and residents because some believe a decrease in streetlights meant an increase in crime.



Through a Freedom of Information Act request, 13 News obtained documents on crime statistics in six neighborhoods across the city that had many streetlights removed. 13 News reviewed Group A offenses, the most serious acts. And what we found was from 2006 to 2015, crime actually decreased since those lights were removed.



When asked about this, Leggero said he does not believe those numbers.



"I'd have to see the documentation. You know, if that is the case then why aren't people pushing for removing all of the streetlights then? If that is the case, then why aren't people pushing to remove all of the streetlights? According to that scenario, we'd be a completely safe community. Does that make sense? I don't think so," he said.



Valdez says regardless of crime numbers, streetlights make residents feel safer.



"When you are going to go somewhere, you're not going to look at your statistics and say 'Should I go over there or not?' It's more of a perception. Do people feel safer? If you have a business in an area that took down the lights then I don't feel safe. Whether it's true or not, it's the way I feel and I'm not going to go patronize those businesses, so that business is going to go out of business if everybody is doing that. So it's a perception issue," Valdez said.



Meanwhile, Independent Manns says he can help fix Rockford's violent crime problem by looking at the root causes of it.



"Those law enforcement officials out there, they are more than capable of solving the crimes," Manns said. "So we need to concentrate on those things that we can do to maybe help prevent some of those crimes. It's time for some action."



The lone Democrat in the race says he'll curb crime by creating a mayor's office on domestic violence. McNamara says employees there would work alongside the schools, police and domestic violence shelters to better support their efforts before, during and after domestic crimes occur.



In 2006, domestic related assaults made up 20 percent of all aggravated assaults in Rockford, according to the Department of Justice. By 2014, that number had doubled to 40 percent.



"The big issue is this is a cycle. You are three times more likely to have a substance abuse issue, to have a mental health condition, or to be in a relationships similar to what you saw as a youth if you grew up in a home where domestic violence happened," McNamara said. "This is an epidemic that we have to get control of."



McNamara said the office would eventually be funded through grants.



Next Wednesday, 13 WREX will host a mayoral debate between the four candidates. The event is from 5:30 to 7:30 at Rockford University's Burpee Center. Sean Muserallo and Kristin Crowley will be panelists that night. The event is free and open to the public.

