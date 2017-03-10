13 WREX receives state-leading 7 nominations from Illinois Associated Press

Finalists have been announced in the Illinois Associated Press Broadcasters Association 2016 contest and 13 WREX received a state-leading 7 nominations.

The finalists announced today mean the station finished first or second place in its given category. Winners will be announced in Urbana, Ill. on Saturday, April 22.

"We are so proud to receive these honors from the AP Broadcasters Association," said WREX News Director Josh Morgan. "This is a highly-competitive competition with so many good stations entering high-quality news content. We're so proud that our work was recognized in such a positive way."

According to the AP, 34 broadcasters, in both radio and TV, submitted 261 entries in the contest, which featured news, sports and investigative reporting as well as features, documentaries and newswriting from 2016.

13 WREX competes in the TVII/Local TV category which includes stations in the Rockford, Peoria-Bloomington, Champaign-Springfield-Decatur, Quincy, Harrisburg and Quad Cities markets.

Here is a look at the categories 13 WREX was named a finalist: