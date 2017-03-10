NIU women advance to MAC Tournament championship game

Northern Illinois is on the doorstep of the NCAA Women's Tournament after beating Western Michigan, 83-55, in Friday's Mid-American Conference Tournament semifinal game.

The Huskies opened an 18-10 lead at the end of the first quarter, and outscored the Broncos 26-14 in the second to take a 20-point halftime lead, and kept the pressure on in the second half to coast to the 83-55 victory.

With the win, NIU will play in the MAC Championship game for the first time since 1982, according to the MAC record book. However, NIU will play in the game with an NCAA Tournament berth on the line for the first time ever as the Huskies look to lock up their first NCAA bid since 1995, when they won the Midwestern Collegiate Conference title. NIU has not played in the MAC Championship game since rejoining the league in the 1997-98 season. The Huskies will take on sixth-seeded Toledo Saturday at 10 a.m.

Toledo knocked off Buffalo, 72-65, in the other semifinal. Byron native Sophie Reecher scored two points for the Lady Rockets.