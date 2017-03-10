Freeport students celebrate World Arts Festival

Freeport High School looked more like an art gallery, Thursday night.



The school district hosted its annual World Arts Festival.



Students from kindergarten to 12th grade displayed their paintings, sculptures and portraits and gave orchestral and choir performances.



Teachers say the arts play an important role in education.



"It's an important way for students to communicate and express themselves. For a lot of kids I think it's one of the few outlets that they have for this," said Freeport High School art teacher Danelle Setterstrom.



Over 1,000 students showcased their artistic and musical talent Thursday night.

