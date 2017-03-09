UPDATE: At least 7 hurt in Germany ax attack; man arrested

At least 7 people are hurt and a man is arrested after an ax attack at a Germany train station.

It happened at Duesseldorf's main station around 9 p.m. local time.

Police say a Yugoslavian native was arrested after jumping off an overpass near the train station. Officials say the 36-year-old was randomly targeting people and he appeared to have psychological problems. Initial reports said two people were arrested but police say that the man is the lone suspect.

The attack us under investigation.