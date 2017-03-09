Ogle County leaders explain why downtown Oregon jail is 'most efficient'

Ogle county needs a new jail and for two years, they've been working on a plan to get one.



Thursday night, those site selectors pitched the downtown location to residents as the "most efficient" option.

"We figured out we needed between 180-200 beds to suffice for the next 40 years," said Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle. "From there we came to the number of square feet and we started to look at different places to fit that."

The proposed 27-million dollar county jail would go next to the judicial center in Oregon. That's along 6th street.



The plan calls for 6th street to be closed off so it could be used for the sally port. Where they'd load and unload prisoners for court and what not. Some residents are concerned about that.



"To me the nostalgia of the city and the basis of the city where it's at and how it looks, I don't think you can build any judicial building or a jail and make fit into this scheme of things," said Oregon resident Jim Massey.



Donna Mann had a different take on the pitch from the presenters.



"When you look at the overall economy and what the needs of the community are going to be in the future, I think that they've done good planning and hopefully we'll make the best decision and what's best for the community," said Mann.