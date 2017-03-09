Petition for Rockton asphalt plant pulled before county board vote

After hours of debate, the company behind a controversial asphalt plant in Rockton decides to pull out its application.

The decision came from the Northern Illinois Services Co. just hours before the Winnebago County Board was set to vote over whether or not to approve the project.

Despite having some support on the board, officials say it probably wasn't enough to pass the proposal.

"I was not surprised by what happened with the asphalt position, number one the votes just weren't there. I myself would've supported it," said Winnebago Co. board member Gary Jury, R-7.

If the proposal had been voted on tonight and failed, Northern Illinois Services Co. would have had to wait a year to resubmit.

By pulling the proposal, officials say the company could file a new application as soon as they want.

But, a new application means the company would start back at the beginning at the zoning board of appeals.

While there's no work yet if the company will resubmit, Rockton residents who opposed the plant say this is still a big step.

"Let themselves feel happy. Let themselves feel the celebration. We might not feel elated because we'd like that final closure of a no vote, but the truth is even with a no vote, they could still change a few things and reapply," said Rockton resident and opponent of the plant Justin York.

This is the second time in the last year a company has proposed to build an asphalt plant in the Rockton area, it's also the second time a company has withdrawn its request.

