Rockford city officials dealing with all aspects of unusual weather

Several City of Rockford departments had a lot to say today about recent weather across the Stateline.



ComEd says at one point Wednesday, more than 2,000 people were without power in the Rockford area.



Crews worked through the night, and that number is now sitting at around 100.



Meanwhile, the public works department says it had to respond to fewer water main breaks earlier this winter thanks to the unseasonably warm temperatures in February. Officials say thanks to the warm weather, they had the lowest number of unplanned water main responses in 5 years.



However with that, the Rockford Fire Department says they have actually seen an uptick in fire calls. They blame that on more people burning brush and yard waste.



In 2016, the department responded to 76 calls in January and February. In 2017, they responded to 86.

