30% of homeless families say domestic violence is cause

The City of Rockford is continuing to keep track of its homeless population in the hopes of helping everyone find a home.



At a monthly department meeting held Thursday, city officials disclosed that there are 23 homeless families in the city. Of those, 30 percent of them say they are homeless because of domestic violence.



Domestic violence is a problem plaguing the city, and it's something that's been difficult for officials to harness.



In 2006, domestic related assaults made up 20 percent of all aggravated assaults in Rockford, according to the Department of Justice. By 2014, that number doubled to 40 percent.



The city says there are also 21 homeless youth in Rockford. Of those young people, 10 of them are either pregnant or parenting.



They are classified as "literally" homeless, meaning they are either sleeping on the streets or are in shelters. City officials say a common reason for youth homelessness is often because someone has moved in to the home, whether that be a boyfriend or girlfriend of a parent, who is not agreeing with the youth. Drugs and alcohol abuse are not a common theme, according to the city.



In 2015, Rockford was recognized as the first community in the nation to reach functional zero to effectively end homelessness among local veterans. To do that, Rockford must have no more than eight homeless veterans waiting for housing and any new homeless veteran must be housed within 30 days.



The city says they have been able to maintain that functional zero and are now they are focusing their efforts on ending youth homelessness.



In the next week, the city expects to release more information about a 24-hour point in time survey that was conducted in January to learn more about youth homelessness.



13 News will continue to keep you updated as those results are released.