Rockford Police see increase in aggravated batteries, shots fired calls

Today city leaders held its monthly meeting to go over key programs, initiatives and issues it is tackling.



At the meeting, Rockford Police released some staggering data for its January and February crime reports.



According to data collected by police, aggravated batteries and shots fired calls are up significantly for January and February compared to years past. So far this year, Rockford Police have responded to 131 of those incidents. That's compared to just 28 like-incidents for the same time in 2014.



Meanwhile, 25 people have been hit by gunfire this year compared to just 11 during the same time period in 2014.



Assistant Deputy Chief Pat Hoey presented the data on Thursday, which marked his 30-year anniversary with the force.



Hoey says there are some significant staffing changes happening in the department right now. He says the department is hoping to promote several officers to investigators this spring. Plus, full-time and part-time positions are being hired to man the desks at district police stations.



Police also say they will know in the next few weeks which officer will take part in the new officer resident program, where the officer will live in a Rockford Housing Authority property and patrol the area.

