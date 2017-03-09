Rockford Lutheran students serve EMS free breakfast

Serving those who serve us--that's what Rockford Lutheran Students did Thursday.

Rockford Lutheran's Junior class served area first responders a free breakfast. Students say it's great getting to know the people who come help out when you dial 911--and it's even better to give back.

"They do so much for us so we kinda wanted to like do something to help them out, instead of us always getting helped out type of thing," Student Calista Lawber said.

The students all pitched in the money for the free breakfast.