Bears release Cutler, sign Glennon

There's a new era starting in Chicago, with the Bears releasing quarterback Jay Cutler and signing Mike Glennon. Cutler played eight years with the Bears, setting numerous passing records during his time as the signal caller. But his attitude and turnovers rubbed fans the wrong way.

The Bears made the playoffs just once with Cutler as their starting quarterback. The new regime of John Fox and Ryan Pace has been non-committal on Cutler's future in recent interviews. But now the chapter is closed on Cutler's career in Chicago.

Now the Mike Glennon experiment is underway. Reports say the deal to bring in Glennon is for 45 million dollars over three years, with 19 million guaranteed.

Glennon has started 18 games in his NFL career, but has not started a game the past two years after Tampa Bay drafted Jameis Winston.

Glennon has 30 career touchdown passes, 15 interceptions and a passer rating of 84.6.

He'll need some targets to throw to, as Alshon Jeffery left in free agency. He signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles for 14 million dollars.