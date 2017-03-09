Rockford pizza delivery driver is robbed at gunpoint

Rockford Police are searching for a number of suspects after a pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint early Thursday morning.

Officers were called out to the 2100 block of 7th street around 1 a.m Thursday morning for a armed robbery report. The victim told police that he was robbed by three suspects. They took food and an unknown amount of cash before running away.

No Injuries were reported. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Rockford Police or Crimestoppers.