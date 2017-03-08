Health scare doesn't keep Rockford bride from getting married

She was supposed to be at her wedding, but instead a Rockford bride ended up in the emergency room at OSF St. Anthony.

Mori Jo Meling has been in the hospital since last week, but Wednesday was her wedding day inside the hospital.



It's not just a sweet moment, but some say a miracle. You see, doctors found a lemon-sized cyst and a pea-sized tumor in her body. After major brain surgery, she was still able to walk down the aisle just five days later.



"So you have those plans as a little girl," said Meling. "You have the perfect picture in your head and then, well, let's walk into the er at osf. Life happens. That's exactly what happened."



Meling and her husband, Patrick Conkrite, plan to honeymoon in Mexico as soon as she's strong enough.