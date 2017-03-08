Hononegah falls to Jacobs in Sectional semis

Hononegah had a four point lead at the half, but Jacobs battled back to beat the Indians, 60-55, in the 4-A Elgin Sectional semifinal game at Elgin High School.

It was a back and forth game with a spot in the Sectional final on the line. Jacobs' Cooper Schwartz hit a three to give the Golden Eagles a 51-48 lead. But Hononegah's Jackson Doyle answered with a three of his own to tie it. But Jacobs went on a 5-0 run to take a 56-51 lead, and Hononegah couldn't get the deficit any closer than three the rest of the way.

The Jacobs win sets up a Sectional final game with Larkin Friday night.