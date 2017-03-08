Porter not returning for junior year at NIU

Rockford native and former Auburn High School star Laytwan Porter will not return to Northern Illinois for his junior of college, according to a statement from head coach Mark Montgomery.
Porter was suspended twice during his career with the Huskies. He averaged about six points, two rebounds and two assists per game this season. Porter did not travel with the team to its MAC Tournament game earlier this week.
