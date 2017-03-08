Athlete of the Week - Macy Weaver

Stillman Valley senior Macy Weaver is our OSF St. Anthony's Athlete of the Week. Weaver is a basketball standout who led Stillman Valley to a Super-Sectional appearance, but she also excels in softball and volleyball. After her basketball season ended, Weaver was ready to jump right back into sports.

"I took three days off and then I was ready for softball," Weaver said. "It's just keep going, keep going."

Playing three sports helps keep Weaver sharp year-round.

"Playing those has gotten me to use different muscles," Weaver said. "I was just talking to my dad the other day about using different muscles because I'm sore from this. It's great that I do that because then I'm ready for anything."

Stillman softball has made two straight Super-Sectional appearances. Weaver hopes this year's team can take the next step to state.

"This year we're really focusing and working hard," Weaver said. "We're hoping to go far this season too."

Weaver will play basketball at Arkansas in the SEC next year. The Razorbacks just fired their coach, leaving Macy a little unsure about her freshman year of college.

"I was of course upset," Weaver said of learning about Jimmy Dykes' firing. "I love the campus so much that I for sure am staying there, of course since I signed and everything. I'm excited to see what the new coach holds."

Focusing just on basketball will be a big change for the multi-talented Weaver.

"I'm super excited to excel and, I'm sad to say this, really focus on one sport and see how far it goes," Weaver said.

Now she's taking the field for her final sports season at Stillman Valley.

"It's really crazy," Weaver said. "I thought that it wouldn't go by so fast. Freshman year everybody told me it would go by so fast. It's actually true. It's coming and it's so crazy."

Weaver hopes to make a few more memories as a Lady Cardinal before becoming a Razorback.