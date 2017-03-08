Jury finds man guilty of murdering Rockford lawyer in 2008

After closing arguments Wednesday, the man accused of murdering his lawyer learns his fate.

A jury found Richard Wanke guilty on all counts, including murder, according to Winnebago County court records.

Prosecutors say Wanke shot and killed his attorney, Greg Clark, in February 2008. Clark was representing Wanke for a burglary charge. He was gunned down two days before Wanke's sentencing.

Wanke is serving a 14-year sentence for the burglary but faces 20 years to life in prison for the murder of Clark.