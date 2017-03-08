Wednesday winds cause damage across Stateline

Heavy winds are being blamed on a number of power outages around the region. In Winnebago County, ComEd is reporting more than 1,000 customers are without power.



In Stephenson County on Wednesday, more than 100 customers had power knocked out. And at one point during the day, more than 200 people in Dixon had no electricity.



ComEd says it's working to restore power in the area.



The winds also caused problems for Illinois drivers on Wednesday.



On Interstate 39 in Ogle County, three semis blew over and one was pushed off the interstate. Troopers say two drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries. State police are asking all drivers to be careful on the roadways.