Veterans Drop-In Center seeks bigger location

John Schultz eats at the Rockford's Veterans Drop-In Center five times a week, lunch and dinner.



"This is nice, people prepare the food here and its often homemade," said Schultz.



Spending so much time here, John knows better than most that the center needs more room.



"We have meals, but other than sitting at the table and having meals, maybe playing some cards every once and a while, there's no space for everything else."

The center opened as a place for veterans to come to for fellowship and support, but space started to get tight when the center moved from downtown to its Fourth St. location in December 2015.



"We started seeing overcrowding at dinner, we used to serve about 40 individuals at night when we were downtown, we got into the new place and now we're only serving 25," said Veterans Drop-In Center board president Ben Slack.



To fix this problem, the center is looking for a new and bigger location.



"We're outgrowing the center and veterans coming are going to walk in for lunch and dinner, they're going to look around and see how crowded it is and they're going to walk back out," said Drop-In Center volunteer Richard Calvette.



With a larger space, volunteers say they could not only feed more veterans, but provide more resources like a computer lab or a game room.



"Instead of having to schedule you from this time to this time, or you from this time to this time, we'd be able to have a lot more going on," said Calvette.



More resources for more veterans like John.



"It would make it more comfortable to spend time here," said Schultz.



Now, the center just needs to find a space with more space for these men and women. It hasn't chosen a new location, yet, but is looking closely at buildings in Rockford's downtown.