Last public meeting scheduled concerning Ogle County jail proposal

The final chance for Ogle County residents to voice their support or concerns for a new jail is Thursday evening.



The proposed $27 million jail is set to be located west of the judicial center in Oregon along 6th Street. It could hold 180 to 200 prisoners.



Supporters of a new location say the current 45-year-old jail is past its prime and is running out of space. However concerns have been raised about its new proposed location in Oregon's downtown.



There have been seven other public meetings, as well as a number of anti-jail meetings.



