2 men who saved kayaker from Rock River are honored

Hometown heroes: That's what two men are being called after saving a kayaker from going in to the Fordam Dam last week.



According to the Rockford Fire Department, the kayaker got too close to the dam and was pulled in to it. But thankfully Jake Kaltved and Logan Bohnenkamp noticed him flip and go under the water before it was too late. They raced to him with a chain he could grab on to until firefighters came.



"The work that they did, they're very humbled about it, but they made a difference absolutely," Division Chief Matt Knott of the Rockford Fire Department said.



"I wouldn't do anything that I wouldn't expect someone to do for me. That's someone's brother, father, grandfather," Kaltved answered.



Because of their actions, Rocktown Adventures gave them two Nucanoe fishing kayaks.