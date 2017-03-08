Dixon High School student brings gun to school

Dixon Police say a student brought a gun to school on Wednesday.
Police Chief Danny Langloss says shortly before 10 a.m. police received a report about a student sitting in a car with a handgun on Dixon High School property.
After 15 minutes of searching, an officer found the student at a home. Officers seized a handgun and two rifles.
The student was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation.
Dixon Police say there is no information to suggest the student planned to harm anyone at the school.
Criminal charges are pending.
