Freeport tackles low graduation rate among Hispanic students

Lizette Macias moved to the United States from Mexico when she was a toddler.

She's well past the adjustment stage but knows for kids just coming to the U.S. it's a challenge.

"They can't really communicate with their teachers and their work is probably a lot harder because they don't know English," Macias says.

She says not speaking English, on top of adjusting to a new culture, makes learning a struggle.

"Some Latino students feel that they don't belong. Their families have a cultural barrier. They don't feel comfortable reaching out to the district when they need help," says University of Illinois Extension 4-H Youth Development Educator Jackie de Batista.

One school district is trying to change that.

On Monday,Latino families gather at Freeport Middle School to learn how they can get involved in the schools.

It's called the Juntos Family Workshop.

It's a six week program where Hispanic families learn about school resources and graduation requirements.

Put on by the University of Illinois Extension and the Freeport School District, the goal is to boost graduation rates among Hispanic students.

In the past few years, the Hispanic population in Freeport schools has grown to 10 percent.

But as the numbers grow, so does the graduation gap. The Hispanic four year graduation rate is 61 percent. That's 18 percent lower than the district's average.

"All students can learn and we just have to do our best to find out what the best ways are for them to learn," says Freeport Schools Supt. Mike Schiffman.

One challenge the district has come across is finding enough English as a Second Language teachers.

But another hurdle is removing the barriers new parents and students face. They're challenges Macias says are fixable.

"There are people here helping you, and supporting you, and if you need someone, I'm here, I will support you and I will help you," Macias says.

An offer of help from a student who herself isn't even old enough to graduate. It's still a gesture school leaders hope will help lead to equality in who graduates.

The school district encourages families to attend the next Juntos Workshop meeting on Monday at 5:00 p.m. at the Freeport Middle School cafeteria.