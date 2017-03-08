Rockford area teams fall on busy Tuesday night

Rockford Christian fell just short of earning a spot in the 2-A state tournament, falling 79-75 in double overtime to Bishop McNamara. Matt Glogowski hit a pair of free throws in the final seconds to tie the game and force overtime. The two teams went back and forth in the first overtime session, before McNamara held on to win and advance to state, ending Rockford Christian's season in the Elite Eight.

In 3-A, Belvidere lost in difficult fashion to Sycamore in the Genoa-Kingston Sectional semifinal, falling 36-35 on a pair of free throws with less than a second remaining. Sycamore advances to the Sectional title game Friday night.

In 4-A, Boylan's season came to an end at the hands of Larkin in the Elgin Sectional semifinal, as the Royals pulled away for a 62-51 win. Boylan got off to a hot start behind the shooting of Zach Couper, who hit three three-pointers to start the game. But Larkin's defense stepped up as the Royals pulled away in the second half. Larkin gets the winner of Hononegah and Jacobs, who play Wednesday night in Elgin.