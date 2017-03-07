Machesney Park to host circus March 31-April 2 - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Machesney Park to host circus March 31-April 2

Posted:
MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) -

A nearly-empty mall in Machesney Park will host a circus later this month.

The Zerbini Family Circus will be at the Machesney Mall Shopping Center March 31 through April 2.

Monday night village board members approved the circus location at the mall center. The village says more information, like ticket prices, will be available at a later date.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.