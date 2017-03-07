Legal battle over state workers' pay could go to state Supreme Court

The state's Supreme Court could decide if state worker's get paid during the budget stalemate.

That's according to Gov. Bruce Rauner's administration Tuesday night.

A spokeswoman told 13 News Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan filed a motion for direct appea the state's higher court over a St. Clair County judge's decision to keep paying workers.

No word on when the court will make that call. It would circumvent the traditional appeals court process.

The Rauner administration accuses Madigan of working with the State Comptroller Susana Mendoza to force a government shutdown.

The Attorney General's Office confirmed it is asking the Illinois Supreme Court to review the case and "require the Governor and the Legislature to follow the law and fulfill their constitutional duties to enact a budget.??"



A statement from the Attorney General's office stated, "There is no legal basis for the St. Clair County order, and it has allowed the Governor and the Legislature to continue to avoid the difficult decisions required of them to enact a budget. As a result, serious and irreparable damage has been done to the state and its universities, students, social service providers, nonprofit organizations and companies that provide goods and services to the state. Illinois now has no spending plan in place, and no transparent process for the billions of dollars that are being spent through the court's order.

A spokeswoman for Governor Rauner said, "Today’s extraordinary action by the Attorney General coupled with Comptroller Mendoza’s effort to stop paying nearly 600 employees makes clear there is a coordinated effort on the part of Democrat insiders in Springfield to force a government shutdown."