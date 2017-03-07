Two men rob the Starbucks in Belvidere

The Starbucks in Belvidere was robbed Monday night.



It happened just before 10 p.m. at the coffee shop on Gateway Center Drive.



The victims told police two men came in, pulled out a gun and demanded money.



They took off once the employees gave them the cash.



Authorities said the mens' faces were partially covered during the robbery.



Witnesses described the suspects as two black men between the ages of 18-25, 5'09" - 6'00" tall, weighing 140-180 pounds, wearing dark hooded sweatshirts with their faces partially covered.



One suspect was also wearing dark pants, a white belt, and tan boots. The other suspect also had on khaki pants and white tennis shoes. Both suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information about this armed robbery is asked to call the Belvidere Police Department at 815-547-6645 or to provide information anonymously contact the Boone County CrimeStoppers at 815-547-7867.