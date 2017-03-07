Rockford Police hiring civilians for admin positions - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Rockford Police have a job available and you don't have to a badge to get it.

It's looking for a Citizen Reporting Unit Assistant.

The CRU assistant is a civilian position.  

The person will work alongside police department employees to help with admin and tech work at a district station.  

The department says full and part time positions are available for this position.

