Rockford Police hiring civilians for admin positions

Rockford Police have a job available and you don't have to a badge to get it.
It's looking for a Citizen Reporting Unit Assistant.
The CRU assistant is a civilian position.
The person will work alongside police department employees to help with admin and tech work at a district station.
The department says full and part time positions are available for this position.
