Hononegah introduces new referendum to replace athletic dome

It's been a long school year at Hononegah High School.

An ice storm sent the school scrambling after it's athletic dome was deflated in December 2015.

"We moved from 60,000 to 3,000 square feet. It definitely adds some challenges," says Hononegah High School Physical Education Coordinator Michelle Broderick.

"We have to smush together because there are three classes, and there are three small areas, and we barely fit into them," says Hononegah High School Junior Anya Heneest.

The tight corridors have forced the track team to practice in hallways, winter sports to practice late at night and gym classes to fight for space.

To fix that, the school district asked voters to approve a $44 million bond referendum in November.

The money would have been used for a new field house and updates to the school's classrooms.

"We sent out mailings and spoke with a lot of people," says Hononegah Community School District Supt. Lynn Gibson.

But voters didn't approve it. They shot down the referendum 62 to 38 percent.

"We heard them loud and clear, our communities, and thought it was best to laser focus on exactly on what we needed right now," Gibson says.

The focus this time around is solely on the field house.

The district is asking voters to approve a roughly $18 million referendum. Repairs to other parts of the school are not part of the proposal.

"We paired it down. We went with one project, the one that the board of education thought was most critical," says Hononegah Community School District Board President Dave Kurlinkus.

For residents with a roughly $100,000 home it would mean about $54 a year. That's more than 50 percent less than the previous referendum.

Voters decide whether they want to foot the bill when they head to the polls in April.

The district plans to hold additional community forums on the revised referendum leading up to the April 4th election.