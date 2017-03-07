Iowa woman dead after car crash in DeKalb

An Iowa woman is dead and a DeKalb man is hurt after a crash this morning on Somonauk and Gurler Roads in DeKalb.

DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says 23-year-old Jacob Ensign, of DeKalb, was driving on Somonauk Road around 6 a.m. Tuesday when his Hyundai Conata crossed over the center lane and crashed into a Chevy Cavalier driven by 22-year-old Joann Weeks, of Pleasant Valley, Iowa.

Weeks was pronounced dead at the scene. Ensign was transported to Kishwakee Community Hospital and was later transported to St. Anthonys. The sheriff's office is investigating the crash.