Driver charged in I-90, Riverside crash that injured 11 people - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Driver charged in I-90, Riverside crash that injured 11 people

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

The driver behind the wheel in a crash that injured 11 people Friday evening is now charged. 

According to Illinois State Police, Aasha Keona Cara Randall, 24 of Chicago, is charged with improper lane usage. 

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Friday on Riverside Boulevard and I-90. According to emergency crews on the scene that night, Randall lost control of the car when a tire blew out. 

The car was carrying 12 people at the time of the crash. Eight of those passengers were children.

Of the reported injuries, all of them were minor and non-life threatening. 

Another car crashed shortly after, causing minor injuries to three other people. 

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.