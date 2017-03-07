Driver charged in I-90, Riverside crash that injured 11 people

The driver behind the wheel in a crash that injured 11 people Friday evening is now charged.



According to Illinois State Police, Aasha Keona Cara Randall, 24 of Chicago, is charged with improper lane usage.



The crash happened around 8 p.m. Friday on Riverside Boulevard and I-90. According to emergency crews on the scene that night, Randall lost control of the car when a tire blew out.



The car was carrying 12 people at the time of the crash. Eight of those passengers were children.



Of the reported injuries, all of them were minor and non-life threatening.



Another car crashed shortly after, causing minor injuries to three other people.



