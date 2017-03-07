Police searching for suspects in armed robbery on 8th Street

Police are searching for three suspects who they say were involved in an armed robbery Sunday in the 1200 block of 8th Street.



Police say two residents were robbed at gunpoint during an apparent drug deal.



According to the investigation, the three suspects attempted to buy marijuana from the two residents when one of the suspects robbed them at gunpoint. They took two cell phones, a laptop, cash and marijuana.



The suspects are described as a black man in his 20s wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants, a black man in his 20s wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue pants, and a white man in his 20s wearing a T-shirt and blue jeans.



Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Rockford Police Department at 779-500-6551.