NOT TOO FAST: AAA opposes Illinois bill that would raise speed limits

AAA is asking Illinois lawmakers to vote 'no' on a Senate bill that would increase the speed limit on Illinois highways.



Under SB 2036, speed limits would increase to 75 miles per hour on Illinois highways and from 55 mph to 60 mph on urban-area interstates.



If passed, this bill would be the third time this decade that lawmakers have voted to increase speed limits.



In the meantime, fatalities on Illinois roads have continued to rise. According to data released by AAA, from 2013 to 2015, 39 percent of deaths on roads were due to speed. The national average is 28 percent, according to AAA. Total motor vehicle fatalities were on the rise in both 2015 and 2016, according to AAA, with fatalities surpassing 1,000 crashes in 2016 for the first time since 2008.



"The roadway fatality trends in Illinois coupled with its culture of speed are deeply concerning to us and allowing vehicles to go faster only exacerbates this problem," says Beth Mosher, director of public affairs for AAA Chicago.



For a full reading of the bill, CLICK HERE.