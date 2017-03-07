Restoration Cafe adding drive-thru this week - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Restoration Cafe adding drive-thru this week

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

The next time you go to Restoration Cafe in Rockford,  you could get your order through drive-thru.

This Wednesday the cafe launches its new drive-thru service.
You can get tea, coffee, hot breakfast and lunch as well as pastries.
Rockford Rescue Mission owns and runs Restoration Cafe.
It hopes to serve even more customers with the drive-thru.

Restoration Cafe is located on W. State St. across from the public safety building.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.