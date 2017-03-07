Restoration Cafe adding drive-thru this week

The next time you go to Restoration Cafe in Rockford, you could get your order through drive-thru.

This Wednesday the cafe launches its new drive-thru service.

You can get tea, coffee, hot breakfast and lunch as well as pastries.

Rockford Rescue Mission owns and runs Restoration Cafe.

It hopes to serve even more customers with the drive-thru.

Restoration Cafe is located on W. State St. across from the public safety building.