Rockford aldermen pass resident officer program

Rockford aldermen pass a resident officer program at their Monday night council meeting.



The officer would live in a property owned by the Rockford Housing Authority.



The one approved is on N. Winnebago Street.



The officer would live there rent free with the city covering utilities.

RHA would be responsible for providing any upkeep to the building.



This agreement is for three years with the end goal being to have the officer directly work with residents to find solutions to neighborhood issues.