Indoor Market held over at Council, developer expresses disappointment

A vote on a proposed indoor market for downtown Rockford will have to wait another week. Council held it over Monday night so they could get a few more things ironed out with the agreement. The developer on the project expressed his disappointment with that to 13 News.

"You know our alderman, Ald. McNamara has been pretty difficult to reach over the last two weeks," said Peter Provenzano, the President and CEO of the Rock River Development Partnership, which is proposing the indoor market. "You think he'd be vocally, ardently supportive of something like this, but he's kind of been a no show in terms of communicating with the RRDP, you'll have to ask Ald. McNamara about that, but there are a million back stories going on relative to this, relative to a simple thing that we're trying to do some good fro the community and unfortunately it's this hard and that's why corporation like SupplyCore moves away."

13 News asked McNamara about his communication level on this project: He says while it's not been with Peter Provenzano, he has been speaking with RRDP staff about the indoor market, a proposal he sees promise in, he says.

"I'm not the one asking for the money," said McNamara. "And if he wanted to speak with me he can come and talk to me. I'm going to our city staff who I do routinely for all of our projects. I don't think aldermen are being difficult. First, we've talked about this project for four years and two weeks ago they came in and wanted to suspend rules and get it all passed in one night. It doesn't seem like we're being too difficult to ask for a little bit of time to make sure we're thoroughly vetting all the documentation before we give someone $4 million."

Several amendments to the indoor market agreement have already been proposed, like how long RRDP gets operational costs from the city and who gets the cost savings if the build comes in under budget. We're told to see a few more things change before next week when it could go up for a vote again.