Freeport passes water rate increase to fix aging water system

Water for Freeport residents is about to get more expensive.

Aldermen were split right down the middle on whether to raise the water rate leaving the mayor to break the tie.

It passed.

That means in three years the average water bill in Freeport will increase about 50 percent. Right now the average water bill for homeowners is $51 a month.

Supporters say the hike is greatly needed because Freeport's water infrastructure is falling apart.

Alderman Andrew Chesney was one who voted against the increase. He says it's not because the city doesn't need it but because Freeport's getting a new form of government in a few months and thought the incoming city manager and aldermen deserved a say.

Chesney says this is the largest tax and fee increase in Freeport's history.

The first year of the water bill increase residents will pay an extra $8 a month.

Eventually they'll pay an extra $24 a month.