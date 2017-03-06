Brock Stull, UW-Milwaukee Advance to Horizon Final

Boylan graduate and Rockford native Brock Stull went for a double-double in the Horizon League tournament semifinals to lead the UW-Milwaukee Panthers to a 74-68 victory over Illinois-Chicago, securing a spot in the conference championship game.

Stull paced the Panthers with 17 points and 10 rebounds, as UWM's 10-seed status continues to surprise in the first week of March. The Panthers have won 11 games all season, and are on the doorstep of the NCAA Tournament.

A win in the Horizon League final clinches the conference's automatic bid to March Madness. UW-Milwaukee has four NCAA Tournament appearances in program history, the most recent berth in 2014.

The Panthers will play the Northern Kentucky Norse on Tuesday in Detroit for the Horizon League championship.