Severe weather likely early overnight

Severe thunderstorms bringing the threat for damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes are likely in the Stateline overnight. A Tornado Watch has been issued for Jo Daviess, Carroll, Whiteside, and Stephenson counties until 4 a.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 5 a.m. for the rest of our area, including Rockford.

The main threat from these storms are damaging wind gusts over 70 mph. This is strong enough to knock down tree limbs, and cause power outages. Stay away from windows and get to a lower level of your house if you hear a warning issued for your area. Have your weather radio on and loud to hear any warnings while you may be sleeping.

The threat for tornadoes looks to be limited to the counties under the Watch tonight where the atmosphere is set up with the necessary wind shear. If a warning is issued for your area, get to a low place like a basement, or into the inner-most room in your house, like a closet. Stay away from windows. If you are in a mobile home, get out of that immediately! They may flip in a tornado.

The storms will be sliding through our western counties before midnight, then strong thunderstorms will move through Rockford and areas east of there between midnight and 2 a.m. The weather will stay dry and windy through Tuesday. Be ready for strong winds again like Monday; gusts may reach 40 mph.

The weather will stay dry and windy through Tuesday. Be ready for strong winds again like Monday; gusts may reach 40 mph.