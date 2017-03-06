Highland Hosts Region IV Championship Games

Highland Community College in Freeport hosted the men's and women's Region IV tournament championship games on Monday night, with the host Cougars winning the men's title, and the Sauk Valley women's squad knocking off Highland in the women's contest.

Tone Boyle's Highland men's team held off Kennedy-King, 89-86 in overtime to win their first region championship since 2014. Highland's Deang Deang paced the Cougars with 27 points. The victory puts the Cougars on the doorstep of the national tournament, with the district championship up next. A win qualifies Highland for nationals.

The Sauk Valley Lady Skyhawks defeated Highland in the women's game, 79-70. Dabriona Williams had a huge night with 32 points and 12 rebounds for Sauk Valley, while teammate Kennedy Kykendall added 23 points in the winning effort. Dakota Toney lead the Lady Cougars with 20 points.