New risk index lists most common scams

When it comes to scams, home improvement and fake checks reign supreme.
The Better Business Bureau says they're the top two most common scams according to its new Risk Index.
The BBB says employment scams and online purchase scams rank third and fourth.
It also found men are more vulnerable than women to scams.
Click Here for a look at the full report
