Pecatonica's Ponder signs with Rock Valley

Pecatonica senior Abby Ponder signed her letter of intent to play both basketball and softball at Rock Valley College. Ponder helped Pecatonica win its first Regional championship this past season. She's excited to continue her career close to home.

"Then my family can come watch and support me and my friends," Ponder said. "I can also play with all the best people in the area."

The RVC women's basketball and softball programs have become national powerhouses over the past six years. The basketball team will go after its fourth national championship next week, while the softball team looks to make it four straight years with a championship.