Maric, German earn All-MAC honors

Senior Marin Maric (Split, Croatia/La Lumiere School) and freshman Eugene German (Gary, Ind./21st Century Charter) each earned all-league honors as the Mid-American Conference announced its team honors today. Maric was named to the All-MAC Third Team while German was named to the MAC All-Freshman Team.

Having started all 31 games this season, Maric is averaging 14.1 points per game, 17th in the MAC, and 8.1 rebounds per contest, fifth in the conference. Maric also ranks third in the league, shooting 56.5 percent (165-of-292) from the field and has recorded 12 double-doubles this season, fourth-most in the MAC. Maric has posted 26 career double-doubles, tied for 18th among active players in Division I.

The Split, Croatia, native has scored in double figures 23 times this season, and 51 times in his Huskie career. Maric also has 14 games with 10-or-more rebounds this year.

Saving his best basketball for the end of the season, Maric has recorded five consecutive double-doubles and is averaging 18.8 points and 10.8 rebounds per game over the last five games, shooting 76.1 percent (35-of-46) from the field.

German has played in 30 contests this year, starting each of the last six games, and is averaging 9.0 points per game, fifth-best among MAC rookies. In conference play, German is averaging 11.7 points per game, 28th in the MAC and third-best among league freshmen. German has scored in double figures 14 times this season, including four 20-plus point games.

The freshman from Gary, Ind., has also played his best basketball down the stretch, averaging 18.0 points per game over the last seven games, shooting 52.7 percent (49-of-93) from the field during that stretch.

Maric was also named to the All-MAC Third Team a season ago and becomes the first Huskie to earn all-conference honors twice since Xavier Silas earned All-MAC honorable mention in 2009-10 and All-MAC First Team in 2010-11.