Elderly woman taken to hospital after house fire

An elderly women is taken to the hospital after a fire started in her bedroom Monday morning.

The fire happened around 4 a.m in the 1900 block of Rain Cloud Drive in Rockford. Officials say the fire started in the woman's bedroom. Two people were home at the time but were woken up by smoke alarms while they were sleeping and made it out of the house safely. The elderly woman was taken to the hospital to treat minor burns to her legs. Rockford fire has ruled the fire accident. The estimated cost of damage to the house is $75,000 dollars.