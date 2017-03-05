Seeds Announced for Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket

Sunday's regular season finales set the stage for this week's conference tournaments with one week to go until March Madness' Selection Sunday.
The following seeds are listed in numeric order, with dates and times listed for early round games. The top four seeds have double-bye's into the quarterfinals, with the fifth and sixth seeds earning byes to the second round.
#1 Purdue
#2 Wisconsin
#3 Maryland
#4 Minnesota
#5 Michigan State
#6 Northwestern
2nd Round Matchups
#7 Iowa vs #10 Indiana
#8 Michigan vs #9 Illinois
1st Round Matchups
#11 Ohio State vs #14 Rutgers
#12 Nebraska vs #13 Penn State
