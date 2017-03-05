Lee County officials ask voters for tax increase to build new jail

Lee County Sheriff John Simonton says the county jail is falling apart and is beyond repair.



That's why he says the county needs a new one.



"It's really become a public safety issue because it's gotten to the point where we haven't met or complied with jail standards in almost 12 years," said Simonton.



Simonton is asking voters to approve a sales tax increase to pay for the new building. But, last year 61% of voters said no to a similar referendum.



Due to deteriorating conditions in the jail, county officials are trying again.



The proposal includes a half percent sales tax increase.

Simonton says he expects the tax to bring in about $1.1 million each year.



The new facility would house more than just the jail; it would also hold the sheriff's department, 911 dispatch center, and the coroner's office



"We're trying to put everything under one roof, to again save maintenance costs and be much more efficient," said Simonton.



If voters approve the tax, Sheriff Simonton says construction could begin as early as spring 2018.



If the referendum fails he says the jail will likely have to close, and could cost the county up to $1.3 million to relocate the inmates to other facilities.

