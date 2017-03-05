Mild weather allows golf course to start season early

Some Stateline golfers took advantage of Sunday's mild weather with a round at Elliot Golf Course.

"I've been itching to get out, because golfing is one of my favorite things to do, so it's really exciting that there's no snow on the ground," said golfer Katie Carlson.

"I'm not expecting to shoot par being the second round of the year, just go out there, play with my mom and yeah just have some fun," added golfer Robert Dofflemeyer.

More than a 100 golfers headed out to Elliot for the official start of the season this weekend.

Elliot opened for few unseasonably warm days back in February, but had to close when the chill returned.

Now, officials hope this weather holds, so they can continue the season uninterrupted.

"We've been fortunate," said director of golf for the Rockford Park District Duncan Geddes. "Last year we opened early, two years before that we had two very tough winters and we opened late, so it's nice to get off to a good start."

The Rockford Park District plans to open the rest of the city's golf courses Friday, March 10. Weather permitting, of course.