KFC/Long John Silvers Restaurant destroyed in fire

A KFC and Long John Silvers restaurant in Machesney Park is destroyed after flames ripped through the building Sunday morning.
The Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department says the fire started around 6:00 a.m. Sunday. No one was inside the building at the time and no firefighters were injured.
The roof of the building fell through and the restaurant is a complete loss.
At this time officials say the fire is accidental and appears to have involved cooking oil and cleaning cloths.
