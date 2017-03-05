KFC/Long John Silvers Restaurant destroyed in fire - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

KFC/Long John Silvers Restaurant destroyed in fire

Posted:
MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) -

A KFC and Long John Silvers restaurant in Machesney Park is destroyed after flames ripped through the building Sunday morning.

The Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department says the fire started around 6:00 a.m. Sunday. No one was inside the building at the time and no firefighters were injured.

The roof of the building fell through and the restaurant is a complete loss.

At this time officials say the fire is accidental and appears to have involved cooking oil and cleaning cloths. 

