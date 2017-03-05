Rockford's Marcus Posley Enjoying the Journey

Rockford native Marcus Posley has brought his basketball journey to the NBA's D-League, learning on the job as a rookie. The 13 Sports Authority spoke one-on-one with Posley during a weekend in his home state.

"It's always fun coming back home, seeing family, friends and loved ones. It's great."

Marcus Posley returned to Illinois with his Sioux Falls squad, a road stop on an odyssey that has seen the Rockford native get his chance with the D-League's Skyforce.

"Everyone's situation is different. I had to take a longer route. It's tough, but at the same time it's better for me. I'm learning a lot of things I didn't know about the game at the pro level so I mean it's helped me on both ends of the floor."

Posley poured in the points as a senior at St. Bonaventure and now lives by two words - opportunity and production.

"It's not necessarily about scoring. The league is looking for utility guys, guys who get the job done on both ends of the floor. Don't come in with the mindset you want to put up numbers, they're paying big bucks for those guys anyway, so you just have to maximize your role."

He and fellow pro Rockford rookie Fred VanVleet talk frequently. They're sharing the quest for success together.

"Making sure we're both on the same page and we both stay hungry."

Like his fellow Forest City product, Posley cherishes his hometown.

"Proud. Proud to say I'm from Rockford. Everyone always tries to say Chicago, I say Rockford, try to correct them as quick as possible. I'm glad to have 815 on my back."

Posley has a pulse on the community's next crop of athletes and takes his role as a *role model, seriously.

"Just try to put on for them. Let them know that everyone is watching you no matter what you do. You have to put the work in on and off the floor. We try to lead by example."

Marcus Posley didn't take the well-worn path to the pro's, but he has arrived, and ready to answer when the next opportunity comes knocking. He and the Skyforce have eight games left in the D-League regular season.